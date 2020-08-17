Illinois teen missing after swimming in Lake Michigan in Portage

PORTAGE, In. — A teenage boy is missing after going swimming in Lake Michigan in Indiana.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports a group of five male teenagers from Illinois were swimming near the Portage Riverwalk around 11 a.m. Sunday, when the waves pulled them under.

Two of the teens were able to get out on their own. Two others were rescued by someone on a jet ski. One teen is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials remain searching for the fifth teen, who is around 16-years-old. The search is scheduled to resume Monday morning.