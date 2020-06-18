Illinois Supreme Court rejects request by Chicago police union to destroy police misconduct records

UPDATE: The Illinois Supreme Court upheld an appellate court ruling Thursday, in favor of the City of Chicago — meaning police misconduct records do not have to be destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Earlier story:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois’ Supreme Court will decide Thursday whether certain Chicago police misconduct records can be routinely destroyed.

The decision is coming down at a critical point in time, as calls for police reform and accountability grow louder across the country.

The Chicago Police Union says their contract with the city spells out that certain misconduct records are to be routinely destroyed. But the city admits it hasn’t been doing that.

These misconduct records include everything from uniform violations and attendance issues, to more serious infractions like civil rights violations and reports of excessive force.

The City of Chicago says it has not destroyed police misconduct records since 1991. However, per the contract the city has with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, many misconduct records are supposed to be destroyed every five years.

Excessive force complaints are to be kept for seven years, and the worst of misconduct complaints — those that end-up going before the police review board or that lead to suspension or termination — can be kept indefinitely.

The city contends it stopped destroying records in 1991 because it kept facing lawsuits over the files. So that means, there are hundreds of thousands of documents currently in limbo.

The Illinois Supreme Court heard oral arguments on the case in March, prior to shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a ruling is expected to come down later Thursday.

U of C Law Professor Craig Futterman says in the case of disgraced CPD commander Jon Burge, the torture and excessive force cases he was convicted in didn’t come to light until more than a decade later.

Some of the records in those cases would have been destroyed before anything was ever filed had the city adhered to its contact with the FOP.

Futterman says the deal the city made with the FOP over destroying these records, essentially bargained away the public’s rights to police accountability.

