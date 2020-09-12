Illinois state trooper struck by car on South Side

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper was injured after being struck by a car on the South Side Friday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, an Illinois state trooper stopped the driver of a suspected stolen car near the 7100 block of South State Street.

As the trooper exited the vehicle, the driver fled in the car, striking the trooper before crashing into two other cars at the intersection of 71st Street and State Street, bursting the car into flames.

Two suspects fled on foot, and the officer was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Chicago police are currently investigating the incident.