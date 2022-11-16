CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened around midnight Wednesday after state troopers received a call for a carjacking.

A pursuit occurred which resulted in the trooper’s vehicle crashing into a tree and the suspect’s car crashing into a pole at 95th Street and Cottage Grove on the city’s South Side.

One trooper was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery. However, his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to ISP.

Two people are in custody.