CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to preliminary reports, the incident happened around midnight Wednesday after state troopers received a call for a carjacking.
A pursuit occurred which resulted in the trooper’s vehicle crashing into a tree and the suspect’s car crashing into a pole at 95th Street and Cottage Grove on the city’s South Side.
One trooper was transported to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery. However, his injuries are non-life-threatening, according to ISP.
Two people are in custody.