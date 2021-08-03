Illinois state trooper hit by DUI driver on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while investigating an accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a state police vehicle carrying three troopers was parked with its emergency lights on while conducting a traffic stop on the southbound Dan Ryan near 59th Street around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

A three-car crash happened nearby during the stop, and one of the troopers was struck by a red Ford while helping with traffic control. The driver failed to yield and the trooper was hit in the left shoulder and upper arm by the vehicle’s sideview mirror, according to the Sun-Times.

State police said the trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

The Sun-Times says 33-year-old Alcantar Castellanos was taken into custody and charged with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and violating Scott’s Law requiring motorist to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated.