CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to preliminary information, state troopers responded to southbound I-94 at 28th Street around 5 a.m. Friday for a report of a person laying on the roadway.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.