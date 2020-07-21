Illinois State Police call for license plate scanners amid rise in expressway shootings

CHICAGO — A surge in expressway shootings has renewed calls from state law enforcement for more cameras and license plate scanners.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois State Police recorded 61 expressway shootings in Cook County this year. That compares with 52 for all of 2019, 43 in 2018, 51 in 2017 and 54 in 2016.

Most shootings have taken place on the Dan Ryan Expressway and Interstate 57.

State police have called for more high definition cameras and scanners that can capture license plates.

Lawmakers last year passed a law to use both, but only a handful have been installed.

Civil rights advocates have raised privacy concerns. They also say there’s no evidence cameras deter crime.