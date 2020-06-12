Illinois State Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, IL– Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois State Fair has been canceled for the summer, state officials announced Friday.

Du Quoin State Fair, held in Southern Illinois, has also been cancelled.

In a statement, Governor JB Pritzker said, “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19.”

This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so. -Gov. Pritzker

“We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to hold the 2020 Illinois State Fair,” said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. “Our staff has been working hard to top what we did last year, and we feel like we were on track to do so. With that being said, we also understand that this is an unprecedented event. We have fantastic vendors, fairgoers, partners and exhibitors that we will miss seeing this year on the Fairgrounds.”

The Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Details regarding entry and operations are forthcoming.

People who have purchased an Illinois State Fair mega pass, admission booklet or parking pass contact the State Fair office at 217-782-6661 or email agr.fairinfo@illinois.gov.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12th-August 22nd. The 2021 Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for August 27th-September 6th.