Illinois stands in solidarity with Asian-Americans, Pritzker says

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois stands in solidarity with the victims in the Atlanta-area mass shooting and the communities of Asian Americans here in Illinois.

Activists are encouraging people to learn about the history of Asian Americans and the history of discrimination in this country.

To learn their stories and hear their struggles, emphasizing that the victims in Atlanta were humans and women who were just trying to make a living. Women who had probably been objectified over and over again.

According to a national report released last week, nearly 3800 incidents of anti-Asian attacks were reported during the pandemic. The most attacks happened in California, but Illinois had 92 reported attacks against Asians — ranking 7th in the country.

The recent attacks in Georgia have sparked fear and anger in local Asian communities.

The governor called out Former President Donald Trump for inciting such acts of violence, in part, because of the hateful rhetoric he used while he was in office.

“Make no mistake the state of Illinois recognizes that this was not an isolated incident. It was a year where the Asian, Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities experienced racist scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Illinois, there is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker encourages people to report acts of violence of hate to the Illinois attorney general.