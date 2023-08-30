Visitors walk up the steps to the John G. Shedd Aquarium October 26, 2001 in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Starting Labor Day, the Shedd Aquarium will offer free admission to Illinois residents on select dates this fall.

With proof of residency, Illinois residents will receive free admission to Chciago’s aquatic animal world on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in September and October. Free admission to the Shedd includes access to all exhibits. The 4-D Experience admission is a $4.95 upgrade for all guests, however.

Entry times vary.

Tickets must be secured ahead of a visit through Shedd Squarium’s website or by phone at (312) 939-2438. A $3-per-order transaction fee applies to all Illinois Free Day ticket reservations.

Free admission will not be granted to Illinois residents who walk up without a reservation.

This summer, the Shedd Aquarium offered free admission to Illinois residents on certain nights as part of their ‘Night Dives‘ experience.