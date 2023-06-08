CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is one of the gems in the city and now they are offering something new at night for Illinois residents at no cost.

It’s called “Night Dives.”

Visitors can experience the aquatic animal world from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency.

Dates include:

Tuesday, June 13

Thursday, June 15

Tuesday, June 20

Thursday, June 22

Tuesday, June 27

Advanced reservations are required and can be made online at www.sheddaquarium.org. Tickets available here.

