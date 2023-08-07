CHICAGO — Night Dives at the Shedd Aquarium is returning, once again offering Illinois residents a chance to experience the indoor marine exhibit at no cost.

Starting this Thursday, Aug. 10, visitors can experience the aquatic animal world from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. with a valid ID or proof of Illinois residency.

New dates include:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Tuesday, Aug.15

Thursday, Aug.17

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Thursday, Aug. 24

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Thursday, Aug. 31

Advanced reservations for Night Dives are required and can be made online by clicking here.

Free general admission also includes viewing an animal spotlight at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Abbott Oceanarium and the Stingray Touch.

The latest guests can enter for free is 7 p.m.

Shedd Aquarium leaders recently unveiled “never-before-seen renderings and new details about construction plans” for their Centennial Commitment. Learn more in the video player above.