Illinois reports 6,239 new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths as positive trends continue

CHICAGO — While some states are seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Illinois continues to see positive trends in declining positivity rates and new infections reported on average.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as 116 related deaths. Additionally, the state’s case positivity rate from December 15-21 came in at 7.4%.

Illinois continues to see a decline in the number of new Covid infections reported over the course of a week, although the current average of about 6,800 is more than double the highest level reported in the spring.

Testing in the state has expanded dramatically since the spring, reaching a peak right before Thanksgiving, but the two-week average has remained around 95,000 tests a day over the past week.

Even as the level of testing has remained steady in Illinois, the percent of tests which confirm a new case of COVID-19 has continued to decline for more than two weeks as well.

Deaths are considered a lagging indicator of the spread of the virus, but the trends there are slightly positive as well in Illinois. The state is now averaging about 130 COVID-19 deaths over a seven-day period, below the peak of more than 150 seen two weeks ago but still above the highest levels seen in the spring.

When population is taken into account, over the past seven days Illinois ranked 14th in the number of deaths and near the middle of U.S. states in the number of new cases reported, according to the CDC.

Still, preliminary data suggests 2020 is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

While the country has seen an increase in the number of total deaths over each of the past nine years, it’s on track to see at least 400,000 more deaths than in 2019, the largest single-year percentage increase since 1918.

Indiana continues to see the most coronavirus-related deaths on average than at any point in the pandemic, with health officials reporting 143 new deaths Tuesday and a 7-day average of about 66 a day as of December 15.

After reaching a peak about a week ago, the state has seen a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate from December 9-15 came in at 12.2%. According to the CDC, Indiana still ranks 7th in the nation in the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100K residents over the past week.

Most regions of Illinois continue to see infection rates and cases either drop or remain steady, with most regions reporting test positivity rates between 9% and 12% as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations in Illinois ticked up for the second consecutive day Tuesday but are generally trending down. According to IDPH, 4,571 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, including 981 in intensive care and 557 on ventilators.

Health experts estimate 98% of confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered to date.

Chicago has also seen a steady decrease in the number of new cases and hospitalizations reported over the past few weeks.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city saw 1,276 new cases and 17 deaths on average over the past week. The city’s test positivity rate came in at 10.7% as of December 16.