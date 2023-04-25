CHICAGO — Former prosecutors, lawmakers, the head of Chicago’s police union and Illinois elected officials weighed in Tuesday following news that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will not run for re-election in 2024.

Some praised Foxx’s time in office, while others criticized her tenure.

“I think the writing was on the wall and good riddance,” said current Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara. The relationship between the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the FOP was often icy.

“The rhetoric matters and when you’re literally minimizing criminal behavior, it sends a horrible signal,” Catanzara said. “It’s a driver for a lot of things. The lawlessness even with these teen roving bands of ‘I can do whatever I want to do, wherever I want to do it,’ and there’s no repercussions.”

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson released a statement Tuesday, praising some of Foxx’s accomplishments during her tenure, including overturning nearly 200 wrongful convictions and expunging more than 15,000 cannabis crimes, saying: “She has led her office with dignity and civility, and as a colleague at the county level, I am grateful for the work that she has accomplished in her two terms. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was also congratulatory.

“I commend and thank Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for stepping up and serving our City and County through a particularly tough moment in history,” Lightfoot tweeted. “I know what it’s like being a Black woman in leadership and constantly being judged and evaluated through a different set of standards. I wish SA Foxx and her family the best as she embarks on a new chapter.”

Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle, an advocate of Foxx, said that throughout her career, she has ” been focused on thoughtful equitable policies and programs that focus on people and build safe communities. She continues to push our system in the right direction.”

Still, former Ilinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, who spent five years in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in the 1990s under Jack O’Malley, was among those who felt it was time for a change.

“The management of this office has been a disgrace for citizens of Illinois, for law enforcement and for victims,” he said.

Dan Kirk, former Chief of Staff and First Assistant State’s Attorney of Cook County, is looking ahead to Foxx’s eventual replacement.

“We’re going to need somebody who has the experience to know how to run the office correctly. With an eye for justice and accountability,” Kirk said. “With an en eye toward keeping morale high or restoring morale because frankly, it’s eroded.”