Illinois National Guard deployed to Chicago as unrest continues

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker speaks Sunday after days of protests and unrest in Chicago, across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard will deploy 375 members to assist police in Chicago Sunday, after the death of George Floyd sparked protests and unrest in the city and across the country.

“Early this morning Mayor Lightfoot requested deployment of the Illinois National Guard to assist the City of Chicago in its work to protect communities and keep people safe. As governor it’s my job to respond when our municipalities ask for assistance,” Pritzker said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for unity Sunday, saying the city would work to support those looking to protest but would not allow what she called a “small element” subvert that effort.

“We will never, never allow an element to conflate that noble and righteous expression of who we are as Chicagoans and as Americans with the lawlessness that we saw last night, and we’re not going to let that element take over our city,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said moving forward the city would work to, “continue the hard but necessary work of building a more inclusive, equitable and just city.”

Brigadier General Richard R. Neely called it a “somber day,” saying they would be deploying 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to the city to support the efforts of police on the ground.

He said soldiers from the 33rd Military Battalion, who are trained as military police and have training in crowd control, will support law enforcement to “protect people and property in a limited capacity.”

“We come in to support law enforcement, to support peace, to support First Amendment rights to free speech,” Neely said.

Multiple routes to downtown have been “temporarily reduced” on Sunday. A citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

The Latest: Chicago limits downtown access after night of tense protests

Chicago officials took extraordinary steps Sunday to patrol and restrict access to the city’s downtown in the hopes of preventing further chaos after a night of tense protests over the death of George Floyd that included violent clashes, hundreds of arrests and smashed windows at stores and banks.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who had already ordered an indefinite nightly 9 p.m. curfew, said the Illinois National Guard had been requested to help keep order. She said only essential workers would be allowed into the central business district, city trains and bus service would be suspended, major streets would be blocked with city sanitation trucks and Chicago River drawbridges allowing pedestrians and vehicles into downtown would remain lifted.

“Seeing the murder of George Floyd sickened me and it still does,” Lightfoot said at a news conference, taking several breaks to compose herself. “But rather than respond to his death as we should and focus our energy toward doing the hard work to create the change that we need, we have instead been forced to turn our focus and energy toward preventing wanton violence and destruction”

She called for a 5 p.m. moment of silence for Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died last Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. That officer, Derek Chauvin, and the three others who were arresting Floyd have been fired, but only Chauvin has been charged — he faces counts of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death and the broader issue of the treatment of black people by police inspired protests in dozens of cities throughout the country, including other Illinois communities such as Peoria and Rockford.

More protests were planned for Sunday in Chicago and Lightfoot said city officials were working with activists to find alternate locations to downtown where they could demonstrate. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would activate 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers to assist local law enforcement.

The downtown Chicago demonstrations that drew thousands started peacefully Saturday afternoon in a plaza, with protesters reading the names of black people who have died at the hands of police. But that gave way to violence and destruction that continued overnight Sunday in Chicago and elsewhere.

Police used batons to beat back demonstrators as police cars were set ablaze and windows were smashed at businesses ranging from neighborhood convenience stores to high-end Michigan Avenue shops.

At least six people were shot, one fatally, in four shootings during the chaos. A 26-year-old man was shot and killed after getting into a verbal exchange with a suspect who got out of a car.

There were 240 arrests, according to Police Superintendent David Brown. He said 20 police officers were injured, including two who will require surgery.

City officials suggested that the vandalism had been a coordinated effort, which required the city to take the extra steps to prevent further destruction.

“This was not a First Amendment protest,” Brown said. “’This was a synchronized strategy to loot and burn and destroy.”

Still, some protesters questioned certain restrictions, saying Lightfoot’s late Saturday curfew didn’t allow enough time to safely exit downtown because many streets were blocked and public transportation had been restricted. The American Civil Liberties of Union of Illinois said an indefinite curfew raised “serious constitutional questions that need to be remedied” and said it was considering taking legal action.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, defended her response as necessary for safety.

City officials said they were still assessing the damage and didn’t have a monetary estimate ready. Among the businesses burned in the chaos was Central Camera, a family-owned store that has been operating downtown since 1899.

“I’m going to rebuild and make it just as good or better, so I’m not depressed at all,” owner Don Flesch told WBBM-TV.

Volunteers swept up broken glass and cleaned debris Sunday. Among them was Michelle Eleby, who was cleaning up outside a downtown Macy’s store where several windows had been broken.

The 42-year-old biracial woman said Floyd’s death was “enraging” particularly as she lives in fear of racial profiling for herself and family members. Her father is black and her mother is white.

“I needed to do something,” she said of her motivations to clean up. “We can’t sit back and hope the solution is going to come.”