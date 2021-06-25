Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, in central Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

In the complaint, prosecutors say video footage shows Woods tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer who had been sprayed with bear mace, and tackling a cameraman.

