Illinois’ largest marijuana dispensary opens next to mall in Chicago suburb

SCHAUMBURG — A gleaming new marijuana dispensary opening Thursday in suburban Schaumburg is the largest in Illinois.

Some folks came from far away to buy cannabis products from the Sunnyside Dispensary, which is located next to Woodfield Mall.

“This is our ninth Sunnyside store that we’ve opened up in the state of Illinois and our 19th around the country,” said Cresco Labs spokesperson Jason Erkes.

Higher-than-expected cannabis sales in Illinois are a lone bright spot for the financially-strapped state.

Schaumburg’s mayor and a host of village officials present at the opening Thursday are no doubt pleased with the prospect of new tax revenues, as Schaumburg will collect three percent of overall sales from the new dispensary.

Surprisingly, many customers we talked to said they are more than willing to pay nearly 40% in combined state, county and municipal taxes on cannabis products.

“I’m glad the sales tax is going to local governments because by golly, there’s nothing open and they need the revenue,” resident Tony Domino said.

Illinois was supposed to have the most equity-centric approach in the country for awarding dispensary licenses. But with big players like Cresco Labs flexing their muscles, there are concerns smaller community groups are still battling for licenses and social equity.

“I’m excited to hope that we can continue to use Illinois new revenue stream to help us with our social justice initiatives,“ State Rep. Michelle Mussman (D-56th District) said Thursday.