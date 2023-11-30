Illinois holocaust survivors have a powerful message to share as the war in Gaza continues.



Some of the survivors have written letters and made a video to let the world know that the events of October 7 were traumatizing and have impacted them and the entire world. They want everyone to know it’s important to come together and build a better world.



Kelley Szany is the senior vice president of education and exhibitions at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

The center is launching a new programming initiative called Understanding & Confronting Anti-Jewish Hate. Beginning in December 2023, this initiative will be anchored in a series of programs focused on helping the Chicagoland community identify and address antisemitism head-on.

The first will be held on Dec 5.

