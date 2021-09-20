Illinois health care workers, teachers now required to have at least one dose of vaccine

It’s deadline day for Illinois health care workers and teachers to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

After a two-week delay, at the request of various educational associations and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the deadline is here.

Governor JB Pritzker’s executive order mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for health workers, school staffers and others is now in effect.

Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccination mandate deadline impacts healthcare workers at hospitals, public or private nursing homes as well as teachers and staff at pre-K 12 schools across the state and personnel and students at higher education institutes.

The requirement requires workers and staffers to have received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to a regimen of regular testing.