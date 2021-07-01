Illinois gas tax increasing Thursday

CHICAGO — Get ready to pay up at the pump if you are traveling for the holiday weekend.

Illinois’ fuel tax will go up another half cent more, to 39.2 cents per gallon. The highest prices seen at the pump in seven years, roughly a 42% increase from this time last year.

The pandemic keeping many motorists at home, and reductions in domestic fuel supplies this year responsible for the spike in prices, experts say.

Lawmakers doubled the gas tax in 2019 and locked in an automatic gas tax every time inflation goes up.

The money goes into a fund to pay for roads and bridges.

Gas prices have been rising nationwide ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that 47.7 million Americans are planning to travel between July 1–5, with 43.6 million traveling by car. In terms of total traveler volume, it’s expected to be the second-highest on record for any Independence Day weekend — but it’s expected to be the highest on record for drivers, as more Americans are choosing road trips instead of traveling by plane, train or bus.