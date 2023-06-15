CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board has approved a motion giving pre-approval to turn the old Medinah Temple location in River North into a temporary casino.

Bally’s will open the temporary location while a permanent $2 billion casino is being built at the site of the former Tribune printing plant along the Chicago River.

Last weekend, Bally’s held two job fairs to fill hundreds of positions.

A spokesperson for Bally’s said they hope to open the temporary location in late summer.

