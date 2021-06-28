Illinois driver’s license, ID card expiration dates extended until January 2022

Complaints about Illinois’ new temporary drivers’ license for undocumented immigrants are starting to pile up.

CHICAGO — Expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended to Jan. 1, 2022, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday.

The new Jan. 1, 2022 extension also includes expiration dates that will occur between July and December of this year.

According to the security of state, expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

“Extending expiration dates until January 1, 2022, means people with an expired driver’s license or ID card do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. White has greatly expanded online services and encourages the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.