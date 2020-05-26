Illinois DMVs to begin reopening June 1

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has released the reopening plan for Illinois driver services.

All facilities across the state will only be serving new drivers, people with expired IDs and vehicle transactions until July 31.

On June 1, Chicago facilities will reopen, except for the location at the Thompson Center.

On June 2, suburban Chicago locations and all other locations outside of the Chicago metro area will reopen.

White is encouraging residents to take advantage of services offered online.

For more information, go to https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/.

