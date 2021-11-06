Illinois delegation visits Glasgow summit to tackle climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland — With world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss ways to tackle climate change, a delegation from Illinois is visiting the event, led by Governor JB Pritzker.

Pritzker is slated to speak Sunday, where he will detail the impact of natural disasters on the state and on Illinois farmers.

Actor Idris Elba is among those at the climate talks to highlight the impact climate change has on food insecurity and scarcity around the world.

“This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified,” Elba said.

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate describes food scarcity as an existential threat across the world right now.

Thousands gathered outside the talks, demonstrating on the streets from Glasgow to London.

They’re calling on world leaders to make choices that may not be popular with millions of people back home.

“Some people still feel somehow immune or that it’s going to happen decades from now,” protester Sue Hampton said. “I have grandchildren and other people have grandchildren, so we can’t let the young people do all the work here, we’ve all got to do it together.”

Those inside the talks promise a new path will be forged here.

“We are getting to the point where the rubber hits the road, where we’re going to have to make tough decisions in terms of tax. We will move into the negotiations amongst ministers, and I certainly do not underestimate the difficulty of the task which is ahead of us,” COP26 President Alok Sharma said.