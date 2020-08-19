Illinois counties installing ballot drop-off boxes ahead of election

CHICAGO — In Illinois, voters will be able to deposit mail-in ballots at secure drop-off boxes setup by local election authorities.

Suburban Cook County plans to have more than 50 drop-off boxes available before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The ballots will be collected daily on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (depending on location). The ballots will also be time stamped to make sure they are counted.

Lake County will have more than a dozen, DuPage County plans to have more than 300 drop boxes at early voting locations and election day sites.

Ballots for mail-in voting will be sent out starting Sept. 24.

Both the city and county election boards are telling people to get their requests in for mail-in ballots as soon as possible and return them.