WHITING, Ind. — Indiana residents may head over the border to Illinois if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Currently in Indiana, abortions are legal up to the 22nd week of pregnancy. But if Roe v. Wade is struck down, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled he would support more restrictions or an outright ban on abortion.

“I have a hard time being the person that’s part of taking of a life,” Holcomb said. “I’ll review the decision that has impact on that.”

In March, 100 of 110 Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly signed a letter asking Holcomb to call a special session to align Indiana laws with the Supreme Court’s eventual ruling.

Much like the country, Northwest Indiana residents WGN News spoke to Wednesday are divided on the issue.

“The if’s will be addressed when the actual decision is out,” Holcomb said. “A lot of people have a lot of different opinions on this matter. I’ll start to comment on the actual decision when it arrives.”

Other Midwest states like Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee have trigger laws in place that would ban abortion outright if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“We are a haven for care in the Midwest and here at Planned Parenthood of Illinois,” CEO Jennifer Welch. “We are working to ensure every patient no matter where they live has access to the health care they need and deserve.”

Democrats in Indiana are worried about potential new abortion restrictions or a ban with the Republican super majority.