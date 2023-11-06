CHICAGO — Bally’s Casino could be at the former Medinah Temple in Chicago’s River North neighborhood for a bit longer than planned.

The location is supposed to be temporary and they’re set to move to a permanent downtown location in 2026.

As of November 2023, state gambling laws in Illinois cap temporary stays at three years, including a 12-month extension.

Under a proposed bill advancing in Springfield, casino operators with Bally Casino’s could ask for a longer time frame.

Bally’s Casino has yet to comment on the legislation.