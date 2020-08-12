Illinois awards $46 Million in emergency grants to small businesses; more funding available

CHICAGO- About $46 million in emergency grants will go to thousands of Illinois businesses struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic, state officials announced Wednesday.

Grants given out during the first round of the Businesses Interruption Grant (BIG) program will help 2,655 small businesses in communities hardest-hit by COVID-19 related closures, as well as those who experienced property damage from looting in late May and early June.

The first round of grants range from $10,000 – $20,000, and may be used to help businesses with expenses like payroll, rent, and utilities. Averaging at $17,325, the grants also cover other costs to mitigate the impact of COVID like PPE, training and new technology.

The money is going to small businesses in more than 400 cities spread across 78 counties, with a large portion of the BIG program dedicated to supporting childcare providers.

There are future rounds of funding planned to help small businesses as well. Childcare providers may apply for these funds until Aug. 14.

A complete listing of businesses which received grants is available online.