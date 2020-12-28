Illinois and Chicago Fraternal Order of Police chapters suggest officer reforms

CHICAGO — The heads of both the Chicago and Illinois chapters of the Fraternal Order of Police have released suggestions for reforming the way officers operate.

The move comes amid pressure from Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other elected officials for the licensing of police officers and other changes.

The police union presidents say the would support tracking use of force complaints in a national database developed by the FBI and expanding the list of crimes that can lead to the automatic decertification of officers.

In the past, unions have said charges aren’t enough to fire officers, and that they must be convicted.