CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined several of his colleagues Tuesday urging Kia and Hyundai to take “comprehensive action” over car thefts in the Chicago area.

Kia and Hyundai recently announced a customer service campaign to upgrade the software of affected vehicles. However, Raoul and the coalition said in a letter that the plan is insufficient, incomplete and long overdue.

The AG’s office said Hyundai and Kia failed to equip vehicle models with anti-theft immobilizers, which prevent the vehicle from operating without a key or key fob.

“I urge Kia and Hyundai to accelerate a software upgrade to ensure consumers’ vehicles are properly equipped to guard against theft. Additionally, these companies need to provide free alternate protective measures to owners with vehicles that cannot support the software upgrade,” Raoul said. “I stand committed to protecting consumers and our communities, and I urge these car companies to do their part to prevent these thefts.”

In 2022, the AG’s office said there were over 7,000 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Chicago, which account for 10% of all registered Kia vehicles and 7% of all registered Hyundai vehicles in the city.

Hyundai released the following statement.

“Hyundai is committed to the quality and integrity of our products and plans to continue supporting the communities affected by this theft issue. All of our vehicles meet the anti-theft requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 114.

We appreciate and share the interest in addressing the rise in thefts of these vehicles. We recently announced the launch of a free software upgrade to prevent the theft mode popularized on social media. To date, Hyundai has contacted more than a million owners and leases of Hyundai vehicles with information on the software update. We have also initiated a program to begin reimbursement to eligible customers for their purchase of steering wheel locks. Hyundai has shipped more than 40,000 steering wheel locks to more than 370 law enforcement agencies and will continue to provide free steering wheel locks to them for distribution to residents who own or lease affected models.“

WGN reached out also reached out to Kia for a statement and have not heard back at this time.