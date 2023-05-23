CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is holding a press conference Tuesday morning to provide a “significant update” on his office’s clergy sex abuse investigation.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in downtown Chicago.

In late 2018, then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan began the investigation after accusing the Catholic Church of dramatically underreporting the allegations of clergy sex abuse in the state.

At the time, her investigators said they found at least 500 accusations against priests and clergy.

In a release, Raoul stated his investigation continues what Madigan started and follows the recent Maryland attorney general investigation.

According to the Maryland report, more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused over 600 children and often escaped accountability.

This year, Pope Francis updated a 2019 church law aimed at holding senior churchmen accountable for covering up sexual abuse cases, expanding it to cover lay Catholic leaders and reaffirming that vulnerable adults and not just children can be victims of abuse.

But implementation has been uneven and abuse survivors have criticized the Vatican for a continued lack of transparency about the cases, the Associated Press reported.

