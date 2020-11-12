Illinois AG releases annual holiday safe shopping guide, details recalled products

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released his annual Safe Shopping Guide, highlighting recalled products over the past year to help families ensure safe gifts for children.

The guide includes detailed descriptions and pictures of recently recalled children’s products that have high levels of lead to furniture that poses entrapment or falling risks. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 30 such products over the past year.

Among the products to look out for include sippy cups, stuffed animals and neck pillows containing lead and toys that pose major choking hazards. Additionally, numerous cribs and rocking seats were listed in the guide due to fall and suffocation risks.

While many items have been removed from store shelves, consumers should still check the Safe Shopping Guide, as well as product guidelines to ensure gifts are bought for the appropriate age.