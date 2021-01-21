Illegal shoot earns suburban deer hunter $10,000 fine

McHENRY COUNTY — A northwest suburban hunter is facing a huge fine for killing a big buck in McHenry County last week.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a hunter from Wonder Lake illegally shot a 12-point whitetail deer after legal shooting time and while over-baiting a trap on someone else’s property.

After a Conservation Police officer investigated, the IDNR said the hunter was found in violation of a wide range of statutes and will now face a total of $10,000 in fines for the charges.

The agency said it’s the fourth time the hunter has been cited for similar violations and their crossbow was seized.

But the deer won’t go to waste: the IDNR said a local butcher is offering to process it for free and the meat will be donated to a family in need.