CHICAGO — Car thefts and car jackings continue to trend in the wrong direction with its steady rise.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will award law enforcement in Illinois $21 million dollars to help turn that trend around.

Car thefts and carjackings continue to be a problem nationwide with its initial peak at the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, using statistics collection by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the Chicago Tribune reported auto thefts in Chicago is up 55 percent in 2022 compared to the year before, making Chicago the top city of car thefts last year.

Chicago police have been making progress in slowing the number of thefts and carjackings by deploying carjacking teams but still continues to be a problem.

It is unknown how much Chicago will get out of the 21 million or exactly what it will go to, all questions that should be answered at the press conference Thursday morning.

This past week, the state’s attorney general joined more than 20 additional state attorneys to ask Kia and Hyundai to quickly upgrade their operating systems to try and stop thieves from using a quick hack to steal cars.

Both companies said they are working on a software upgrade and hope to roll it out soon.