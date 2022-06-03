CHICAGO — The raging gun violence in Chicago and across the U.S. has Illinois political leaders and other officials discussing ways to prevent shootings.

Friday’s meeting comes ahead of “Wear Orange Weekend” honoring 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of violence.

It is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin along with Cook County officials are calling for action following mass shootings nationwide from Uvalde to Buffalo to Tulsa, and ongoing concerns over gun violence here in Chicago.

They talked about investments in prevention programs and echoed President Joe Biden, who Thursday night called for several gun measures — including a ban on assault weapons. That is unlikely to happen, but Durbin said negotiations with Senate Republicans continue on a modest agenda

“This is gun violence day, gun violence week, sadly it’s gun violence year in America — and it’s been that way for too damn long. This gun violence has become so common that it defines our country,” Sen. Durbin said.

“As a mother, as a grandmother, as a teacher, the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa, and the ongoing violence in Cook County, feel very personal. But awareness is not enough. We’ll continue to address the systemic factors that led to this crisis and advocate for effective gun safety policies,” County President Toni Preckwinkle said.

Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago days after performing at former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. June 2 would have been her 25th birthday.