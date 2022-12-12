CHICAGO — Illinois lawmakers are holding their first hearing on a proposal to ban assault rifles.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was introduced by state Rep. Bob Morgan who was at the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting when it happened. The House of Judiciary committee also plans to hear from survivors of gun violence including those of the Highland Park shooting.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also raise the age of obtaining a FOID card from 18 to 21 unless the person applying for the card is a member of the military.

Individuals who already own these weapons will have to register them and pay a $25 fee.

Prosecutors say the Highland Park gunman legally purchased two assault style rifles that he used to kill seven people in the parade.

The Highland Park community held its 10th vigil Sunday night to honor the seven lives that were lost and urge the ban proposal.

Past efforts to ban assault rifles have failed in Springfield but Democrats have a super majority and Gov. JB Pritzker has expressed support of the proposed ban.