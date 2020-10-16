IG report: Officers responding to former top cop asleep at wheel failed to conduct investigation

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago Office of Inspector General released its third quarter report Friday morning, including findings in the investigation into former police Supt. Eddie Johnson who was found asleep at the wheel in his police vehicle last October.

The report reveals Johnson consumed the equivalent of 10 alcoholic beverages at Ceres Café downtown before being found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle late on the evening of October 16, 2019.

Thursday, a Chicago police officer and member of Johnson’s security detail, Cynthia Donald filed a civil lawsuit against Johnson, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in his CPD headquarters office, among other incidents of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

The report concludes that CPD officers that responded to Johnson asleep behind the wheel failed to conduct a competent DUI investigation. Johnson was not given a field sobriety test.

Johnson was found asleep in his CPD vehicle near 34th Street and Aberdeen Street with his engine running in the late hours of October 16 into the early hours of October 17, 2019.

The new report said the responding officers failed to take the most basic actions, including not asking Johnson how much alcohol he consumed or where he had been.

“By allowing the superintendent to drive home despite concern for his condition, the officers failed to promote CPD’s goal of protecting the public and brought discredit on CPD,” the report said.

The incident eventually cost Johnson his job, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired him on December 2, 2019 for what she determined were a series of ethical lapses.