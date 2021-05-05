IG: CPD disciplinary system so convolute it ‘threatens fairness’

CHICAGO — The process of investigating complaints against Chicago police officers is so complicated, it threatens fairness to everyone involved. That’s the conclusion of a new city inspector general’s review.

The system is so complicated, the inspector general created 20 different flowcharts to explain how it works.

Investigating complaints and reaching final discipline determinations sometimes takes years.

The city’s inspector general has now created a new guide for police and the public to better understand what the IG calls a “tangled and convoluted process” that clouds perceptions of whether it’s fair. It is available as a pdf here.