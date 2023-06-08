CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a Salmonella outbreak in the Chicago area after at least 26 confirmed cases.

The infections are linked to ground beef, IDPH said. The source has not been identified yet at this time.

The 26 confirmed cases have been reported in Chicago as well as Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

IDPH said they are working with local health departments, the CDC and the USDA-FSIS to identify additional cases, to perform lab testing and to identify the source.

Some of the ill people reported eating undercooked ground beef.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella most commonly include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Visit here for more information on how to prevent Salmonella.