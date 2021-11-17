IDOT prepared and ready for wintry road conditions

CHICAGO — It doesn’t feel like winter yet, but the state says it is ready to clear the roads when the snow comes.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway say they keep spreading the same message every year because people don’t seem to hear it.

“People are driving too fast and not keeping a distance between themselves and other vehicles, and also even our snowplows. You would not believe how many people impact our vehicles throughout the season. I imagine the same thing happens with tollways and the city or any other agency. We are just asking people keep a safe distance,” said Jose Rios of IDOT.

IDOT and the tollway say they are prepared with enough salt, crews and plows for the winter to help people who become stuck or involved in an accident.

A couple of things that may help drivers plan ahead is the tollways Twitter feed — each has its own Twitter handle and will updated its road conditions when they change. Also, IDOT has made some changes to its road conditions map on gettingaroundillinois.com.

https://twitter.com/IDOT_Illinois/status/1460713275377782786/photo/1