CHICAGO — New ramp closures are coming to the inbound Kennedy Expressway as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the closures will begin Monday, October 30 — weather permitting.

According to IDOT, the closures are needed to accommodate ongoing bridge rehabilitation and ramp repairs.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday, the following ramps will close:

Division Street to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen in two weeks.

Inbound Kennedy (mainline) to the Ohio Feeder — anticipated to reopen in two weeks.

Current ramp closures, additional time is needed to complete the work: Montrose Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen early November.

Kedzie Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen early November.

Inbound Kennedy to North Avenue (Illinois 64) — anticipated to reopen mid-November.

Armitage Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen mid-November.

IDOT advises motorists to follow the posted detours.

The overall inbound Kennedy project is anticipated to be completed late fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations. The express lanes will be worked on in 2024, with the project focused on the outbound Kennedy in 2025.