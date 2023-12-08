CHICAGO — The inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways are expected to fully reopen by Sunday morning, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

On Wednesday, IDOT announced that a sequenced reopening to remove the work zone was scheduled to begin on Thursday, with a full reopening expected by next week, likely early Tuesday morning.

On Friday, IDOT said that, weather permitting, lane reopening has been rescheduled to the following:

Saturday, Dec. 9

Starting at 9 a.m., the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from north of the Edens junction to Irving Park Road.

At the same time, the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue (Kennedy and Edens) will be closed.

Starting at 8 p.m. on the inbound Kennedy, intermittent closures of all ramps between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road.

At the same time, inbound Edens ramp closures, Wilson Avenue (entrance and exit), Elston Avenue (entrance).

Sunday, Dec. 10

By 8 a.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways, as well as lanes and ramps, will be fully reopened, and the reversible express lanes will resume normal operations.

IDOT reports that the work and schedule are weather dependent. If the overnight work on Saturday is canceled or not fully completed due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.

In that event, details, schedules and impacts to traffic will be updated and shared with the public.