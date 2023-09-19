CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the next round of inbound ramp closures related to the Kennedy rehabilitation project.

Beginning on Monday at 6 a.m., the following closures will take place due to ongoing bridge rehabilitation and ramp repairs.

Pulaski Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen in two weeks.

Montrose Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen late October.

Kedzie Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen late October.

Inbound Kennedy to Fullerton Avenue — anticipated to reopen late October.

The inbound project is anticipated to be completed late fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations. The express lanes will be worked on in 2024, with project focused on the outbound Kennedy in 2025.

The current ramp closures are as follows.

Diversey Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen later this week.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen the week of Sept. 25.

Kimball Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen the week of Sept. 25.

Inbound Kennedy to North Avenue — anticipated to reopen late October.

Armitage Avenue to inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen late October.