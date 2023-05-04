CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced more construction work taking place soon on the Kennedy Expressway.

Starting on Monday, IDOT said milling and resurfacing work will require overnight lane and some ramp closures in the outbound lanes between Madison and Ohio streets in Chicago.

At least one outbound lane will remain open at all times, IDOT said.

The closures, depending on the weather, are scheduled for the following times.

10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday

10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

The work is expected to be completed later in the summer.

IDOT said this work is unrelated to the bridge rehabilitation work currently happening in the inbound lanes north of this construction area.

That project is expected to last three years.