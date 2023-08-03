CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Thursday that more ramp closures will take place beginning Monday for the ongoing Kennedy rehabilitation project.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the following ramps will be closed.

Irving Park Road (Illinois 19) ramp to the inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen in mid-September.

Sacramento Avenue ramp to the inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen in mid-September.

Webster Avenue ramp to the inbound Kennedy — anticipated to reopen in two weeks.

Two current ramp closures are expected to reopen “mid next week” — the inbound Kennedy ramp to Irving Park Road and the Fullerton ramp to the inbound Kennedy.

The other current closure, the Wilson Avenue ramp to the inbound Kennedy, is anticipated to reopen in mid-September.

During that time, motorists should follow the posted detours. Additional ramp closures with detours will be required to complete the project.

“The overall inbound Kennedy project is anticipated to be completed late fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations. The express lanes will be worked on in 2024, with project focused on the outbound Kennedy in 2025,” IDOT wrote in a press release.