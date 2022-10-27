CHICAGO — The Cubs are moving their Gallagher Way ice rink inside Wrigley Field next month.

While Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville will be outside per usual, the team will have ice skating in right field with skate rental on the right field wall.

Outside of the park will be free but to get inside Wrigley Field will be $5. Attendees can purchase tickets inside for four attractions plus ice skating. Without skates, the ice rink will cost five tickets or $20. With them, it costs three tickets or $12.

“Winterland” runs from Friday, Nov. 18 through Jan. 8.

In the FAQ section, Gallagher Way said “stay tuned” for more announcements on activities in January and February.

Visit Gallagher Way for the map and more information.