CHICAGO — A fatal crash investigation has all lanes blocked on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway near Ashland Avenue.

Illinois State Police say the accident involving two vehicles and a semi truck happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic is being forced off at Western Avenue.

ALL LANES REMAIN BLOCKED- Fatal crash investigation IB Eisenhower at Ashland. Traffic diverted at Western. pic.twitter.com/D0T8GLcD6j — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) July 28, 2021

Heavy delays are building on the Eisenhower due to the accident. If possible, find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.