‘I want my daughter to have justice:’ Mother of 7-year-old killed on July 4 speaks out

CHICAGO — Michelle Rogers arrived in Chicago Tuesday, having taken a bus from Memphis after receiving the terrible news her 7-year-old daughter Natalie Wallace was shot and killed on the 4th of July.

“I can’t believe this. My baby? My baby! You gone shoot my baby in the head,” Rogers said. “You know, I’m just hurt. Very hurt. It’s like I barely can talk right now about all of this.”

Detectives say they’ve caught one of the four men they’re looking for in Natalie’s shooting, and charged 33-year-old Reginald Merrill of South Austin with murder.

Merrill has a prior record that includes battery, theft, possession and assault, police said. A judge will determine whether he should be released on bond Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie was a smart, intelligent kid, Rogers said, describing her as a “very happy spirit.” An error on her birth certificate left her with the name “Natalia,” although her family called her Natalie.

Rogers said she left her children in Chicago with their father until she could get on her feet in Memphis. She actually grew up not far from where Natalie was killed. The first grader was playing outside a family barbecue at her great-grandma’s home at the time.

“I feel like this is not even home any more. My baby just died. This is not home no more. It’s not; I’m sorry. Chicago has changed a lot,” Rogers said.

Police say Merrill was driving as several gunmen exited a vehicle before opening fire on the home where Natalie was playing outside.

Chief Brendan Deenihan, CPD Bureau of Detectives, said detectives are “not stopping” as the investigation continues and they search for the three remaining subjects.

“They should be turning themselves in and everyone in the community should be walking them in there,” Deenihan said.

Police say the shooting was a gang-related retaliation for another several weeks prior. The case is far from over, as detectives work to track down the three remaining suspects.

“I want to see the videos and everything. Who shot my daughter in the head and how she died — I need to, I need to know the truth,” Rogers said. “I want my daughter to have justice.”

Now that she has lost Natalie, Rogers said she plans to take her other three children back to Memphis with her.

She has also created a Gofundme account to help with burial expenses for the 7-year-old.