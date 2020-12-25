‘I thought I was gonna lose my life today’: Grandmother carjacked on Christmas in Washington Park

CHICAGO – A Chicago grandmother is speaking out after she was carjacked at gunpoint on Christmas morning.

Kelxrandria Williams was on her way to work Christmas morning when she saw her fuel tank was low. So, she pulled into a gas station at Garfield and King Drive to fill up.

After she just got out of her vehicle to pump gas, police said two men showed up, pulled a gun on her and demanded her keys.

“I thought I was gonna lose my life today, I’ll never forget that,” said Williams. “They had a gun to my head, I thought I wasn’t gonna see my kids no more, my grandkids no more.”

The suspects took off westbound on Garfield Boulevard – with Williams’ vehicle filled with Christmas gifts for her grandkids.

The vehicle was later found dumped in Englewood with some of the gifts still inside, plus additional ones.

“They took some and left more stuff and gift bags in my car,” Williams said. “Some gifts they took from someone else.”

Williams is glad her vehicle is back, but has a message for the suspects who stole it.

“Y’all don’t do people like that,” Williams said. “Don’t come to people like that, tear their life apart on Christmas time like this.”

Carjackings have skyrocketed in 2020. Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 20, there were approximately 1,400 carjackings within the city. That’s compared to just over 600 last year.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.