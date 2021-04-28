‘I must’ve hit 100 mph’: Good Samaritan rushes 2 men wounded in drive-by shooting to Chicago hospital

CHICAGO – When an Uber driver saw two men badly wounded in a drive-by shooting, he immediately rushed to help.

“He lost so much blood,” an emotional Michael Bussan told WGN.

He spoke about the harrowing night he had when his SUV suddenly became an ambulance. Bussan, an Uber driver, was dropping off a fare in the South Loop near Clark and Roosevelt when he heard a crash.

His camera rolled as he pulled up on the accident scene. There, he found a young man limped over, asking him if he could take his brother to the hospital. He had been shot multiple times in the stomach area.

Without hesitation Bussan said, “Dude, you get in my car.”

“I must’ve hit 100 mph at some points,” he added.

Cameras rolled while Bussan rushed the pair to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, capturing the brother who was shot in agonizing pain.

“The kid was talking to his brother,” Bussan said. “It was painful.”

Bussan says the brother is on a ventilator because of blood loss. Bussan also wants to start a GoFundMe for the brothers.

Bussan may also need some financial help himself. Because of all the blood in his SUV, it is considered a biohazard. As a result, he will no longer be able to transport passengers, meaning he could no longer be an Uber driver.

Bussan’s insurance company tells him that the SUV will probably have to be totaled.